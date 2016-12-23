Christmas Greetings!

Custom and good manners demand that we wish all, but especially our clients, a Happy Christmas and much prosperity in 2017. So we do so whole heartedly, even as we acknowledge that some people may not have a happy Christmas because they are still dealing with the inward pain caused by the loss of loved ones. For those, we wish you healing.

Custom also requires us to spend at Christmas. The Government has made that easy for everyone with its announcement of VAT reduced day, albeit only one, its waiver of taxes etc on imports during December, the lowering of the 7 day time qualification and the raising of the exemptions on duties from $400.00 to $540.00 and, of course, the gratuitous payment to public servants and government pensioners. Businesses have done their part by offering huge discounts. Yep, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Some argue that these things have made Christmas too commercialised. Maybe; maybe not. It is not for us to argue. We take our cue from the fact that expensive gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh were offered to the Christ child. Somebody had to shop for them. Besides, a birth is always cause for celebration, more-so, Christ’s birth! So go on, bring the gifts, treatyouself! Continue the tradition!

Christmas has also brought us peace. It is the only time of the year that both Government and Opposition seem to agree on anything. Sadly, this political peace, more like a ceasefire really, does not last for long. By January, after carnival, it becomes bickering as usual. Next year, that bickering will start with an MONC against the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

But for now, let us enjoy the season.

So, from all of us at the St Kitts Nevis Observer newspaper to all of you, HAPPY CHRISTMAS and a PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR.