All should be treated equally under the law.

A St.Kitts political leader in the late 1990s told the United StatesDepartment of State that campaign funds were collected from Charles ‘Little Nut’ Miller and others wanted by the United States.These monies were usedto assist with the 1995 election campaign,but that those monies did not influence any decisions that the government made there after, which involved the United States extradition requests for four men at the time wanted in the United States for conspiring to import a tonne of cocaine into the United States.

At Least 2 of these men also had United States citizenship.

The United States filed extradition requests for Charles ‘Little Nut’ Miller, Glenroy ‘Bobo’ Mathew,Noel ‘Zambo’ Heath and Clifford Henry in May 1996.

After receiving and doing all of the legal leg work St.Kitts and Nevis began the process.

The government in Basseterre held at all times that the process must run its course and each of the requested men must go through due process although some of them held St.Kitts and Nevis Citizenship and United States Citizenship at the same time.

The men hired lawyers and had several hearings in the courts.They won some of those trials and lost some, but the Labour government maintained that the men had rights and that the matter must be played out in court.

Despite adverse publicity locally and internationally which included a CBS 60 minutes expose,the Labour government in Basseterre held it’s position.The men had rights and the issues must be played out in thelocal courts.

Clifford Henry,believing that a court victory in a Basseterre court ended the matter,was arrested by US authorities when he entered the United States.

Charles Miller surrendered to be extradited mid February 2000,a full 5 years after the United States commenced extradition proceedings, Noel Heath and Glenroy Matthew were extradited to the United States in February 2006 and March 2006 respectively.Ten years after extradition proceedings began.

Here is how a Los Angeles Times of February 20th,2000 article described Charles ‘Little Nut’ Miller.

“Miller has been the subject of extradition proceedings in the St. Kitts courts by the United States as long ago as May 1996. U.S. law enforcement officials have long contended that Miller built and ruthlessly controlled a drug-trafficking empire on the two Caribbean islands that is aimed at helping Colombian drug cartels transfer narcotics into the United States and Europe”.

We find it hard to swallow why the same politicians who allowed the extraditions of persons accused of trafficking in cocaineto remain in St.Kitts and fight extradition for as many as 10 years,are now encouraging the current government to act in haste without regards for the law of the landand due process.

Mr.Ren Biao became a citizen of St.Kitts and Nevis almost 4 years ago under the labour administration of Dr.The Hon.Denzil Douglas.

Interpol informed the then administration of Mr.Biao’s arrival in St.Kitts and Nevis.Why did the then government allow him to land and get settled in St.Kitts?The action that they are demanding from Harris now is what Douglas should have taken in July 2014 when Biao landed in St.Kitts.

Biao was allowed to land and get settled in St.Kitts.He is a resident and Citizen of St.Kitts and Nevis.

The demands by some to give him up to China makes little sense to us.

When the United States presented extradition papers to St.Kitts and Nevis for the men that they wanted,the charges were properly laid out.The US laws which were alleged to be broken were cited.The United States hired lawyers.The matters were taken to court, due process was observed.

The same must obtain in this case and if Mr.Biao is to be extradited,it must be done properly.The laws of St.Kitts and Nevis must be followed.