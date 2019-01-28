BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The official full artists roster for the 23rd Annual St. Kitts Music Festival was released today at the Ocean Terrace Inn, with a wide range of artists that will satisfy the lyrical and musical appetites of people from all age groups and occupations.

Present at the head table of the launch was Head of Marketing, Val Henry; Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant; Chairman for the Music Festival Committee, Damian Hobson and Chairman of the Artist Selection Committee, Ambassador Jonel Powell.

“The effort was to make sure we were able to satisfy all the demands for lovers of each type of genre,” said Henry. “The committee was given a mandate by Minister Grant and this is the first year that the full roster has been released this early.”

The Thursday, June 27 lineup features Edwin Yearwood and Krosfyah, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Rucas H.E., Ras Valley, 5 Star Akil, Shal Marshall, Skinny Fabulous, AkaiiUsweet, Fimba, Charly Black, Nu Vybes Int’l and Small Axe Band.

Friday, June 28 will host La Insuperable, Davido, Popcaan, French Montana, Cocoa Tea, Infamus and Imark.

Saturday, June 29 concludes with Buju Banton, Smokey Robinson, Ella Mai, Mapy, Omari Banks and Melanin.

Ambassador Jonel Powell said the committee is confident that the final roster will make the 2019 Music Festival the biggest ever seen in the Federation.

“We battle with the three A’s, availability, affordability and appeal,” said Ambassador Powell. “We are confident that we have a final roster that will satisfy everyone.”