Sections of Basseterre were a sea of pink Saturday as over 1,700 persons, among them Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, took part in this year’s Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s Pink Walk.

Long before the start many participants had assembled at the parking lots at the starting point outside Caribbean Cinemas and were registered and issued numbered bibs. The first person to be registered for this year’s Pink Walk was five-year participant Ms. Angela ‘Tallet’ Lewis, who said she had left home at about 4:45 a.m. to the bib with number 1 printed on it.

“The walk is a good gesture which lets you know that there are people out there who care,” said Ms. Lewis. “Cancer has no friends, and it could be anybody getting cancer. It is best to know there is a supportive group, and you should come on out and become part of it because you never know when it is going to hit your family or a close friend.”

Shortly after 6:00 a.m., prior to the event, fitness guru Mr. Elston Nisbett took them through a series of warm-up exercises to prepare them.

Participants wore pink t-shirts which also carried the walk’s theme, “Walk for the cause — Race for life.” They set off at about 6:15 am walking westwards on the Island Main Road, and at the roundabout joined the FT Williams Highway which took them to the airport roundabout where they joined the Kim Collins Highway, and at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank roundabout they took the Frigate Bay Road, ending at the Frigate Bay lawns.

The Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation was established in July 2009 and is commemorating its tenth anniversary under the theme “A decade of helping to save lives,” according to Dr. Marcus Natta, public relations officer for the organization

“Each year, the last Saturday in October we hold our annual ‘Pink Walk’ and this year we are proud to say that we have had over 1,700 persons participating in the walk,” said Dr. Natta. “Our first walk, held in 2009, we had just about 450 persons. So, we have been growing very nicely over the last decade, and we really have seen a tremendous outpouring not only from the general public but from our corporate partners as well, in particular the Insurance Company of the West Indies.”

While the foundation is focused on breast cancer, it does not turn anyone away, including those with oral cancer, lung cancer, or even prostate cancer. According to Dr. Natta, the foundation gave over EC$22,000 in financial assistance last year, not only for treatment, but also to assist with airfare and hotel accommodation when persons go overseas for treatment.

He noted that the Essence of Hope Cancer Foundation had seen an increase in requests for assistance, and seen more of a prevalence of breast cancer and other types of cancer.

“(At) Essence of Hope we are pushing forward ever more, ever stronger, to educate persons about breast cancer especially ladies,” said Dr Natta. “We educate them about getting mammograms, which our foundation offers free of cost to anyone who would like to get a mammogram and we stress early detection, we stress self-breast exams, and we stress also healthy living and a good healthy nutrition.”

Foundation congratulated by Prime Minister Harris

The massive participation in the Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation’s 2019 Pink Walk on Saturday was, according to Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, a clear indication that the message about taking personal ownership for one’s health is catching on.

“Let me start by commending the organisers of today’s walk,” Dr. Harris said at the end of the walk. “The turnout was excellent, and I am very pleased both as a citizen and as the Prime Minister and Lead Head for CARICOM on matters to do with health, to see this tremendous turnout of a broad cross-section of the St. Kitts-Nevis society participating.”

Prime Minister Harris was among the over 1,700 individuals, young and old alike, who participated in this year’s Pink Walk.Also taking part in the walk were members of the Explorers Youth Clubs movement.

The prime minister commended both those who had left their homes early in the morning while it was still dark to take part in the walk, as well as the efforts of the Health Promotion in the Ministry of Health.

“This means that the concerns which we have been raising with respect to non-communicable diseases, the prevalence of cancer and other diseases that are within the control of ourselves that that message about taking personal ownership for one’s health is catching on,” he said. “The physical activity that is being encouraged, and the participation today, is a reflection of that.”

Prime Minister Harris, who has long promoted healthy lifestyles, noted that with all the non-communicable diseases and lifestyle diseases, the power lies with the individual to pay attention to what they eat, drink and keeping healthy minds to make a positive effort to advance their health.

“This morning we saw an excellent demonstration of a country committed to take its health in its own hands,” he said. “For that, again, I bring strongest commendations from the government to all the participants and will encourage even more participation — not on an occasional basis, but on an even more regular basis with respect to health-related activities.”

Also taking part in the Pink Walk on Saturday included Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and Ambassador His Excellency Jonel Powell. At the Frigate lawns Prime Minister Harris and the other walk participants were welcomed by hundreds who also included the Minister of Health the Hon Eugene Hamilton, and the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws.