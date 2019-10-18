FBI investigating the ‘mysterious deaths’ of 11 Americans in the Dominican Republic this year have found that they all died of ‘natural causes’.

As part of the investigation, the FBI carried out toxicology reports which ‘were consistent with the findings presented by authorities’ in the country.

Authorities in Dominican Republic have maintained that all 11 Americans died of natural causes. Autopsies reported by officials found that some of the victims died due to pneumonia, pulmonary edema, cardiac arrest or cerebral trauma.

In a statement, issued to FOX 43, the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs said: ‘The results of the additional, extensive toxicology testing completed to date have been consistent with the findings of local authorities. Our condolences and sympathy go out to the families during this difficult time.’

The office of the Dominican Republic’s Attorney General still has not offered a public statement since receiving the FBI’s toxicology.