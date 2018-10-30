BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Reigning National Carnival Queen, Ms. Sheniqua Lanns, on Oct. 28, gave back to her community in a very special way by honouring the elderly as part of the celebrations and observance of October as the Month of Older Persons.

Residents of the Cardin Home for the Elderly in West Basseterre could not hide their joy as they sat under a tent on the lawns of the home to enjoy a sumptuous meal that was offered to them by Ms. Lanns, who is a West Basseterre resident.

“I am the reigning Carnival Queen 2017/2018,” she introduced herself to residents who might not know who she was. “I am honoured to be here this afternoon in honour of the Month of Older Persons. I wanted to have this luncheon so I can give back to you.”

This year, the observance of Month of Older Persons the theme was ‘Stepping into the Future: Tapping into the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society.’

Ms. Lanns was accompanied by her adopted mother Ms. Venelma Hanley, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly; Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett; and Noah Mills, chairman of Carnival for St. Kitts and Nevis. Before the Cardin Home and volunteers served lunch, Ms. Hanley offered a prayer to bless the food.

In congratulating Ms. Lanns, Noah Mills observed that apart from representing, not only the Carnival Committee, the Ministry, the Government and by extension the entire Federation the ambassadors, queens and kings, are expected to perform community duties relating to giving back.

“They are not only to be beautiful and glamorous, but they are supposed to go back into the community and help not only the little ones but also the elders,” Mills said. “It is a pleasure for the Carnival Committee and Ministry to partner with her. It was her initiative, and when she contacted us, we immediately said yes we will be a part of it. I thank you for having such foresight and I congratulate you on what you have achieved thus far and hopefully whatever you are going to achieve in the near future.”

Ms. Lanns noted the National Carnival Committee assisted by renting the tents, tables and chairs that for the luncheon. She thanked everyone who assisted in making the ceremony a success saying is grateful to them. Drum Specialist Royd Phipps entertained everyone with a drum rendition.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who helped serve the food, said she was there to support Ms. Lanns.

“When she contacted me and told me of what she was trying to accomplish, with the luncheon here today, I was very happy to do my part to assist her in being able to provide you with this beautiful meal today,” Hon Byron-Nisbett said. “I would like to thank the Carnival Committee because they have supported all her initiatives. “From her platform, which is assisting the Children of Incarcerated Nationals (COINS), I know she also has some of those people here today, sharing the food with us.”