(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)



BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will soon introduce biometrics in the form of fingerprinting as an additional layer to what is already described as one of the most exhaustive due diligence processes conducted under a country’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

The imminent introduction of the biometrics to the country’s programme was one of the highlights of a recent meet and greet with economic citizens and agents in Dubai on Jan. 28. That effort was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, who was supported by Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron and Chief Executive Officer of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Les Khan.

Khan said the necessary legislative framework is already in place for the introduction of biometrics.

“The agents looked at this new addition in a positive light because they are also interested in ensuring that we get the best people and that we don’t get any rogue individuals into our programme,” said Khan. “This is something that is very important in that region particularly because of the possibility of terrorist financing and terrorist activity, so we have to be very careful.”

Once implemented, St. Kitts and Nevis will be the only CBI jurisdiction in the Caribbean that utilizes fingerprint biometrics in a digital format.

“The meet and greet event in Dubai also represented an opportunity for the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to allay fears and concerns about the country’s programme – concerns created through the peddling of misinformation by Opposition actors,” said Khan. “The meeting gave the agents a comfort feeling that the country is making every effort to keep our programme as one of the best and to maintain the platinum standard through increased diplomatic relationships, visa free access and due diligence processes.”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment programme is one of the world’s longest running and successful programmes.