HIROSHIMA CITY, Japan — Following on the heels of constructive meetings with high level officials of the Government of Japan, Hon Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, where he signed the visitor’s book and laid a wreath in honour of the thousands of lives lost after the world’s first atomic bombing on August 6, 1945.

Prior to the laying the wreath, Minister Brantley had the opportunity to tour the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum where the horrors of the detonation of the nuclear bomb were displayed.

The museum exhibits the belongings from the victims and offers a glimpse of life before and after the bombing. Museum Director Kenji Shiga conducted the tour and stated that the world should never forget the horror that was inflicted on the people of Hiroshima in 1945.

St. Kitts and Nevis continues to support the efforts in international fora to bring about the total elimination of nuclear weapons for a more peaceful and safer world.