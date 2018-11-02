TOKYO, Japan — St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, Hon. Mark Brantley visited the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation (Miraikan) ‘Future House’ where he met with the Executive Director Shoichiro Katayama and his team.

They discussed the importance, role, potential of science and technology and the advancements Japan has made in using innovative ways in designing a technological sustainable future.

After the discussions, the delegation was invited to a tour of the museum which featured the latest technologies including robotics, geo tools, space exploration, global environment, health and research, and the use of technology in disaster preparedness.

Minister Brantley expressed his appreciation for the tour of the museum and underscored the relevance of science and technology to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.