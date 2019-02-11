BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Leading up to the commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the Government of National Unity on Feb. 15, Cabinet ministers led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris visited several manufacturing plants on Feb. 11 at the industrial site in Basseterre and Sandy Point.

“The manufacturing sector is an important part of the socioeconomic fabric of our country,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, speaking at one of the stops. “We certainly would wish to see more production, more output, more foreign exchange and ultimately more jobs.”

“The manufacturing sector contributes somewhere between 7-8 percent, last recollection, in terms of the GDP and it has a workforce of just over 2000,” said the prime minister. “We would of course want to see that expand and so we have come basically to get a better appreciation to let you know that we consider your work and that of other entities in the industrial plant to be very important work.”

The prime minister noted that the government will continue to be interested in the workers’ welfare, progress and development.

“We are here for you and we will always be there for you,” said Dr. Harris.

The Cabinet members visited Lutron Liamuiga, Kajola Kristada, Jaro Electronic, St. Kitts Carib Brewery and Harowe Servo in Sandy Point.

The delegation included the prime minister; Deputy Prime Minister, Honourable Shawn Richards; Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory; Honourable Lindsay Grant; Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Senator Honourable Wendy Phipps; Deputy Speaker, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett; and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins. Dion Webb, Permanent Secretary in Ministry of Labour, Ron Dublin-Collins, and Labour Commissioner Shernel James were also present at the walk-through.

The presence of the Cabinet gave added support to the significant role the factory workers play in national development and the empowerment of citizens. It provided the opportunity for the Cabinet to interact with management and workers on matters of interest and concern. The members were also able to see firsthand the operations of each plant.