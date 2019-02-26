(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government have been urged to take the necessary steps to face the challenges that confront the regional block by the group’s Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“To do so, we must harness our collective wisdom, identify our competitive strengths and use our creativity to carve out a space for us to thrive,” Chairman Harris stated Feb. 26 during his remarks at the opening ceremony of the 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM.

Dr. Harris noted that as efforts are made to reposition the regional body, CARICOM nations must also “confront the inequities being visited upon us by forging strong alliances, by strong, sustained advocacy and by cleverly using the avenues open to us to contest the unjust actions of the international community.”

He indicated that innovative thinking and the collective intellectual capacity of the region are critically important if they are to achieve this goal.

“Our Community possesses enough of both to design solutions and craft responses to the challenges that have been thrust upon us,” said Dr. Harris. “The complex challenges facing small island developing states, such as the different CARICOM nations, cannot be confronted individually.

“Together we can forge a path and find creative solutions to ensure progress towards sustainable development. That will be a true demonstration of the power of unity.”

-30-

Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris addresses the opening session of CARICOM’s 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.