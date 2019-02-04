BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– A Caribbean Community (CARICOM) delegation will be in Montevideo, Uruguay on Feb. 7 to focus on the ongoing political upheaval in Venezuela.

A statement from Uruguay and Mexico says, “The purpose of the conference will be to establish the basis for a new dialogue mechanism that includes all the forces in Venezuela, in order to help restore peace in that country.”

The delegation will be led by The Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) – Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. The CARICOM delegation’s trip follows on the heels of its skillful shuttle diplomacy at the United Nations, to advance dialogue and negotiations for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

Jan. 28, Prime Minister Harris, as well as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. the Honourable Keith Rowley, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honourable Mia Mottley, met with the UN Secretary-General, His Excellency António Guterres, before holding a number of discussions with other global stakeholders, including representatives of the African Union and the European Union.

“I would say that meeting went very well,” Dr. Harris said of their meeting with the UN Secretary-General. “We were able to get his views regarding this matter. We were able to be apprised of other engagement and other outreaches that had been made by him and to him and to get a sense of his willingness to intercede, He accepted, importantly, our invitation for his good offices to be made available to the people of Venezuela, and so we felt very positive about that.”

Feb. 1, CARICOM Heads of Government continued to demonstrate their deep resolve in advancing a solution to the political crisis in Venezuela during a meeting held via videoconference, which lasted several hours. It was their second special meeting on Venezuela in the space of a week, the first one being held on Jan. 24.

During that meeting, Heads of Government, Foreign Affairs Ministers and other attendees, including representatives of the CARICOM Secretariat, held the consensus that the mission to the United Nations was extremely well put together and provided “sterling representation by the region to the extent that we [CARICOM] now have Mexico and Uruguay joining us in this exercise.”