(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Thirtieth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government takes place Feb. 26 and 27 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino.

His Excellency Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has assured CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, that all is set for the conference.

Prime Minister Harris was joined at this morning’s briefing by Premier of Nevis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley; Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, His Excellency Sam Condor; Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Andrew Skerritt; His Excellency Sydney Osborne, Ambassador to CARICOM, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass.

More than 150 delegates have registered across 15 Member States and Associate Member States with the expectation of at least eight international and regional organizations to attend the special meeting.

CARICOM’s special guest will be President of the Republic of Estonia, Her Excellency Madam Kersti Kaljulaid. New Zealand’s Plenipotentiary Representative to CARICOM, His Excellency Anton Ojala, and the Australian High Commissioner, His Excellency John Pilbeam, will also attend.

The Thirtieth Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM is expected to focus on transportation, regional integration and security.