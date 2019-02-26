BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The initiation of Advanced Cargo Information Systems (ACIS) in all Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states was discussed on Feb. 25 by CARICOM Leaders that included the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi.

Ahead of the 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, Chairman of the Conference of the Heads of Government of CARICOM, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and other CARICOM Leaders, met Dr. Kituyi.

In attendance at the dinner meeting were also Prime Minister of Jamaica, Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Honourable Keith Rowley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Honourable Mia Amor Mottley and CARICOM Secretary-General, Irwin LaRocque.

The regional bloc, CARICOM, is collaborating with UNCTAD to fully launch ACIS in all member states.

ACIS gives information on cargo, in advance of its arrival, across different modes and interfaces. By making appropriate information available, it allows the effective logistics management of a transport chain. ACIS is designed, developed and installed by UNCTAD. It is composed of Rail Tracker, with Port Tracker for ports, and Lake Tracker and Road Tracker for lakes and roads respectively.

ACIS will provide Customs Divisions in the region with the capability to track, monitor and profile cargo prior to its arrival in or through the region to ensure that both timely and appropriate action is taken by customs and law enforcement officials.

UNCTAD supports developing countries to access the benefits of a globalized economy more fairly and effectively. It also helps equip them to deal with the potential drawbacks of greater economic integration. To accomplish this, UNCTAD provides analysis, facilitate consensus-building, and offer technical assistance. This helps countries to use trade, investment, finance, and technology as vehicles for inclusive and sustainable development.

Dr. Kituyi is the seventh Secretary-General of UNCTAD, who took office on September 1, 2013. He is a former trade minister and an expert in international economics and diplomacy, with direct experience in trade negotiations on behalf of his country, Kenya.

The 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Heads of Government of CARICOM takes place in St. Kitts and Nevis at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino from February 26-27. Over 150 delegates, 15-member states and associate members and eight regional organizations are expected to attend.

The Republic of Estonia is CARICOM’s special guest and will be represented by the President, H. E. Madam Kersti Kaljulaid.

New Zealand’s Plenipotentiary Representative to CARICOM, H.E. Anton Ojala; and the Australian High Commissioner, H.E. John Pilbeam, are also attending the meetings.