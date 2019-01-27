BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The political stalemate in the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela and the heightened sense of insecurity in the region are topics being discussed tomorrow by United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres and a Caribbean Community (CARCOM) delegation, headed by Chairman, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

On Jan. 24, Dr. Harris, presided over an Emergency Meeting of CARICOM Heads of State, which resulted in an consensus statement providing the blueprint for CARICOM’s diplomatic engagement as a region on the volatile hemispheric issue.

CARICOM Heads asked Prime Minister Harris to lead a delegation to the United Nations to expedite the situation.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago and CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LacRoque are accompanying Dr. Harris to tomorrow’s high-level meeting.

The CARICOM delegation will meet with the UN Secretary General tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.