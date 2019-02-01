BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Equipment to monitor meteorological and air-based data, such as wind speed, barometric pressure and ultraviolet rays; and oceanographic equipment to measures seawater salinity and temperature was provided on Jan. 29 by the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) to be installed in St. Kitts and Nevis under the Climate Change Adaptation Programme (CCAP).

Two pieces of equipment handed over are the Coral Reef Early Warning System (CREWS), and Hydro Metrological Station (HMS) in Ottley’s Village.

The goal of the use of this equipment is to reduce risks to human and natural assets resulting from climate vulnerability. The equipment is designed to provide a coordinated response to the impacts of climate change and will greatly enhance the performance of the national data network.

Conservation Officer, Cheryl Jeffers, said information provided by this equipment is critical to drive decisions within various organizations. The information received from both pieces of equipment will assist the government and the private sector.

“This is the first time that we are in a position to collect maritime information outside of the usual parameters such as wind, rainfall and atmospheric pressure,” said Jeffers.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the government is pleased to have USAID support to fund the equipment.

“It is my pleasure to deliver brief remarks on this auspicious occasion as we engage in the official handing over ceremony of some very important pieces of equipment,” said Hamilton.

“As the minister with responsibility for environment and climate change initiatives, I take pleasure in welcoming each and every one of you to this event and on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis I wish at the outset to express the government’s profound gratitude to USAID and I thank them for funding this initiative.”

Hamilton said the financial contribution is welcomed by the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis as it helps in achieving the country’s sustainable development goals.

“Over the years, devastation has been caused to key sectors of tourism, agriculture and to water systems and other infrastructure. As a response to current and projected impacts in St. Kitts and Nevis, the government supports and welcomes initiatives that minimize risks.

“St. Kitts and Nevis recognizes that if for climate change impacts to be sustainably addressed within the region, access to reliable data and incorporating such data in the decision-making process at all levels, will result in better outcomes,” said Hamilton. “We welcome the steps taken by the CCCCC and USAID.

My government will continue to undertake various adaptation and mitigation actions to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis builds its resilience to reduce the impacts of climate change.”