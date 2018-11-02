BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– All Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) officers involved in investigating an incident are held accountable for their actions, according to Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams.

Describing RSCNPF member’s involvement with the Regional Security Service (RSS) in local operations on a recent edition of the “Policing With You” Programme, Adams said oversight is always provided.

“Every time the RSS goes out on [an] operation or on duty they are assisting our local officers, so it means that our officers take the lead and are assisted by the RSS, the Defence Force or the Customs Department, [whichever] department is assigned to a special team,” Adams emphasised. “The RSS will never work on their own in any situation.”

Adams explained that while the RSS team is comprised of police officers from other territories in the region, they observe all the laws of the land. He added that these officers are well-trained.

“We have meetings with the RSS, we go through all aspects of our Constitution, [and] our Police Act with them, [and] also our regulations so they understand,” Adams said. “Most of the persons who are here from the RSS are senior persons – from corporal and upwards to inspector…so they understand policing, they understand how to deal with people.”

Adams said he was alarmed to hear claims making the rounds in the public domain that RSS members used excessive force during operations, however, after several enquiries; he discovered that most of those claims were unfounded.

“I am from St. Kitts and there’s no way I’m going to feel good about people coming here and beating up people from here…the laws of the land will be observed by all members of the RSS,” Adams said. As long as I am in this position and managing this operation, I will not tolerate any bad behaviour or any nonsense from any police officer against our public. I won’t tolerate that [at] any time.”

Adams said that the RSCNPF listens to the public and will continue doing so.

“The general public has asked the Police Force to be more proactive as opposed to being reactive, to be consistent, to be aggressive and we intend to keep that focus,” Adams said. “We intend, in going forward in the next coming months, to reduce the acts of criminal activities that are going on in the Federation.

“We know that we’re approaching our most busy season where persons would come into the Federation for carnival, the shopping time would be increased around the Federation and we want to give persons a sense of security when they go about doing their business.

“People should not be scared to walk around in Basseterre or anywhere in the Federation,” Adams said. “We will be out in our numbers and, again, I’m telling you we are listening to the public. The public is calling for us to do this and we will do it in favour of the public. We owe it to them and we will deliver.”