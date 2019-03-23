The Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships will be offered to students under the umbrella of the Cambridge Commonwealth Trust, of which Prince Charles is the founding patron. The Cambridge Commonwealth Trust was founded in 1982 by the University of Cambridge, as a charity to support international students from member countries of the Commonwealth who wish to study at the University of Cambridge.

Prime Minister Timothy Harris has welcomed the announcement by Prince Charles to launch a project that will make twenty (20) scholarship opportunities available to students from across the Commonwealth to pursue studies at Cambridge University, in the United Kingdom.

“It’s always been to me vitally important to give young people the skills and self-confidence and the self-esteem to achieve their potential, whether by equipping them through employment or by empowering them to start their own businesses,” Prince Charles, who was accompanied by his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall, on a tour of St. Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, March 21, said.

“These Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships will focus on subjects about which I have cared so deeply for many years such as climate change, the Blue Economy and sustainability. It is my sincere hope that these scholarships will equip the recipients to finally creating solutions to the most critical challenges facing our planet,” he said.

Harris, speaking with the Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister following the announcement by Prince Charles, said they are heartened that the Prince of Wales will extend the support of his charity foundation to the Caribbean islands. Harris also said that they look forward to St. Kitts and Nevis being able to benefit from several of the initiatives that have now become good practices elsewhere within the Commonwealth family.

The Prince of Wales Commonwealth Scholarships was launched to mark the 70th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Nations being observed this year and also partly in recognition of the Prince turning 70 years old in November, 2018.