BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to attend a series of Community Consultations to commemorate the government’s fourth anniversary since winning at the polls on Feb. 16, 2015. These consultations are being conducted under the theme, “Making Dreams a Reality in Every Community.”

On Feb. 18, Cabinet Ministers met in Nevis to kick off the series of Community Consultations, which took place in Constituency #9 at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown.

The community consultations will continue from March 5 to April 23.

Other Community Consultations start on March 5 in Constituency # 8 at the Cayon Community Centre; March 12 in Constituency #3 at the St. Johnston’s Community Centre; March 19 in Constituency #2 at the McKnight Community Centre; March 26 in Constituency #1 at the Newtown Community Centre; April 02 in Constituency #5 in the Sandy Point Community Centre; April 09 in Constituency #4 at the Challengers Community Centre; April 16 in Constituency #6 at the Saddlers Primary School; and April 23 at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux.

These community consultations are part of the government’s good governance strategy to take its mandate into the heart of communities throughout the length and breadth of the country. Persons will have a chance to interact with the government by offering their questions, comments and recommendations. The members of Cabinet will make presentations on matters of national interest highlighting the government’s ongoing work of socioeconomic development for the people.