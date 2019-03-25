A constituency office at Lime Kiln Industrial Park in West Basseterre on Saturday.

“We are bringing a level of convenience to the people of West Basseterre, the likes of which have never been seen or heard of before,” Byron-Nisbett, who is the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Deputy National Political Leader and the Chairperson of the PLP Constituency Number Three Executive Branch, said at the opening ceremony of the PLP Constituency Number Three Branch office. “We are empowering the people of West Basseterre.”

Prime Minister Hon Timothy Harris was at the ceremony and he delivered the feature address. In the address, Harris praised Byron-Nisbett’s parents, who were present, Terence and Althea Byron, for supporting their daughter.

Addressing the huge gathering at the parking lot of the CMR Building, which houses the PLP Constituency Number Three Branch office on the ground floor in Unit E, Byron-Nisbett said she had listened to the people’s needs in the areas of lands, housing, roads and sporting infrastructure and having lobbied the relevant authorities. She said the people of West Basseterre are now seeing the fruits of her efforts.

“I also listened as you told me that you needed easier access to meet with me,” Byron-Nisbett said. “That you needed to have a place within the constituency where you can come meet with me and talk with me one-on-one. And now, the Peoples Labour Party has heeded the call and today we are opening the Peoples Labour Party West Basseterre Branch office, so that the people of West Basseterre will be able to have easier access to their Caretaker.”

People will be able to do more at the constituency office than just meet with Byron-Nisbett. They will also be able to meet with Prime Minister Harris, who in 2015 had committed to the people of West Basseterre that he would be available to them. Byron-Nisbett said that the opening of the office was the realisation of his promise to the people of West Basseterre.

The office, which will be open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, will also serve the people of West Basseterre wishing to access government services. In addition to scheduling meetings with Byron-Nisbett, fulltime secretary Crystal Boyles will also provide them with information on various offerings by the government so that they are kept informed.

“When we go inside, you will see an office which reflects the standard at which we are here to serve the people of West Basseterre,” Byron-Nisbett told the gathering before a tour of the office. “We believe that the people of West Basseterre deserve the very best, and as such we have created a comfortable environment and a space where persons can come and feel welcomed and that you are properly served. It is all about you. We are here to deliver #WestLove. We are here to ensure that the commitment made to the people of West Basseterre is kept.”