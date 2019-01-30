(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Work will to commence soon on construction of the EC $31 million Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project, a project that represents a permanent solution to the disruption in the main road network on the western side of St. Kitts, particularly in the aftermath of torrential rainfall and hurricanes.

The contract between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Rock & Dirt Limited principals to carry out comprehensive rehabilitation work on the Old Road Bay Road was signed during a Jan 29 ceremony held at the Sprat Net Parking Lot in Old Road.

Acting Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards said for years, due to falling rocks, many people have been afraid to travel on Old Road Bay Road.

“It is certainly not easy driving on any road and wondering at any point in time if a rock is going to fall in front of you,” Richards said. “Too many people said they are afraid to drive across Old Road Bay especially in the evening…hence this is a project that is important to many of us who traverse these roads on a daily basis.”

Old Road Bay was impassable after significant erosion and damage during Category 5 Hurricane Maria from Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, 2017.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, said the Cabinet was careful in ensuring the design approved for this project would eliminate a repeat of such a situation.

“Our experience in 2017, with the disconnecting of this artery of the island main road is one the people of this part of beloved St. Kitts must never have to endure again,” said Liburd. “For two weeks more or less, people who lived in the Old Road area, had to commute 20 miles to go to Basseterre. Those coming from Basseterre also had to drive the same 20 miles to get to Old Road…so we decided that this would never happen again.”

The project was designed by ADeB Consultants Limited out of Jamaica. Managing Director, Martell Lee, said the chosen design will eliminate the dangerous threat of rocks falling from the hillside and mitigate the hazardous effects associated with storm surges from the Caribbean Sea.

“We have ensured that the new road will be elevated approximately 4.8 metres above the existing road,” explained Lee. “The revetment that protects it will be elevated two-and-a-half metres so the road will be protected.

“How will citizens be protected from land slippage and falling rocks that now create the safety issues that we are trying to mitigate against?” asked Lee. “We will move completely away from the existing road; we will elevate the new road above that and slippage can be accommodated within the space now created on the elevation, which we have implemented in this design.”

The 1.2 kilometre road reconstruction is estimated to be completed within 12 months and create more than 120 jobs.