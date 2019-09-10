The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Forceannounced the following traffic restrictions for upcoming match days of the Caribbean Premier League slated for Sept. 10-17 at Warner Park.

MATCH DAYS:Tuesday, Sept. 10, Wednesday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 14, Sunday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 17.

ROAD CLOSURES AND ONE-WAY STREETS

  • Lozack Road
  • East Park Range (Flow — North to South)
  • The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

  • No parking will be permitted on the following streets:
  • Victoria Road — Eastern side between Basseterre High and Losack Road.
  • Park Range — between Basseterre High and Losack Road.
  • Lozack Road — Between Victoria Road and Hart Street

TRAFFIC FLOW

  • Traffic will flow in one direction, northwards along Victoria Road.
  • Westward along Losack Road.
  • Eastwards along the road north of the NHC.
  • Southwards along Park Range.

PARKING

  • The general public will park on-street in non-restricted areas.
  • VIP’s and Government officials will park on Losack Road.
  • Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old pavilion.
  • The Governor General, Organising Committee members and sponsors will park at in
  • Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.
  • Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.

Parking inside Warner Park is very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.

