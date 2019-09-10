The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Forceannounced the following traffic restrictions for upcoming match days of the Caribbean Premier League slated for Sept. 10-17 at Warner Park.
MATCH DAYS:Tuesday, Sept. 10, Wednesday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 14, Sunday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 17.
ROAD CLOSURES AND ONE-WAY STREETS
- Lozack Road
- East Park Range (Flow — North to South)
- The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road.
PARKING RESTRICTIONS
- No parking will be permitted on the following streets:
- Victoria Road — Eastern side between Basseterre High and Losack Road.
- Park Range — between Basseterre High and Losack Road.
- Lozack Road — Between Victoria Road and Hart Street
TRAFFIC FLOW
- Traffic will flow in one direction, northwards along Victoria Road.
- Westward along Losack Road.
- Eastwards along the road north of the NHC.
- Southwards along Park Range.
PARKING
- The general public will park on-street in non-restricted areas.
- VIP’s and Government officials will park on Losack Road.
- Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old pavilion.
- The Governor General, Organising Committee members and sponsors will park at in
- Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.
- Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.
Parking inside Warner Park is very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.