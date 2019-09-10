The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Forceannounced the following traffic restrictions for upcoming match days of the Caribbean Premier League slated for Sept. 10-17 at Warner Park.

MATCH DAYS:Tuesday, Sept. 10, Wednesday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 14, Sunday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 17.

ROAD CLOSURES AND ONE-WAY STREETS

Lozack Road

East Park Range (Flow — North to South)

The Street North of the NHC between East Park Range and Wellington Road.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

No parking will be permitted on the following streets:

Victoria Road — Eastern side between Basseterre High and Losack Road.

Park Range — between Basseterre High and Losack Road.

Lozack Road — Between Victoria Road and Hart Street

TRAFFIC FLOW

Traffic will flow in one direction, northwards along Victoria Road.

Westward along Losack Road.

Eastwards along the road north of the NHC.

Southwards along Park Range.

PARKING

The general public will park on-street in non-restricted areas.

VIP’s and Government officials will park on Losack Road.

Teams and match officials will park in the parking lot immediately east of the old pavilion.

The Governor General, Organising Committee members and sponsors will park at in

Tennis Court Parking lot and Carnival City.

Persons must present the appropriate parking passes to gain access to designated areas.

Parking inside Warner Park is very restricted; hence it is important that persons have the relevant car passes.