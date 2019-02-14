(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will represent St. Kitts and Nevis at the 93rd Meeting of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB).

The high-level meeting will be held at the Bernice White Lecture Room at the ECCB Headquarters tomorrow from 9a.m., under the chairmanship of Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell.

Financial Secretary in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Hilary Hazel, is expected to accompany Prime Minister Harris at the one-day meeting.

During Friday’s session, the Monetary Council will receive the ECCB Governor’s Report on Money and Credit Conditions in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The Monetary Council is the highest decision making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments.

Chairmanship of the Council is rotated alphabetically each year among the eight ECCB member countries: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.