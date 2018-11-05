BASSETERRE, St. KITTS –- Hundreds of parishioners participated in the 50th Anniversary of the Sandy Point-based Evangelist Faith Church on Sunday Nov. 4. In attendance for the 50th Anniversary Service at The Alley, Sandy Point were parishioners, members and visitors, including Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris.

The church, which opened its doors to the faithful on November 3, 1968, celebrated under the theme ‘Building Together: Families, Churches, and Communities.’ Pastor Prisca Hyligar noted during the Golden Anniversary that it was a wonderful time in the history of the Evangelist Faith Church.

“The Lord has allowed us to serve the Sandy Point and surrounding communities as a ‘Soul Saving Station’ for the past 50 years,” Pastor Hyligar said. “The Evangelistic Faith Church has been a lighthouse shining as a beacon even in the midst of adversity. A debt of gratitude must go to the founders, all of whom, save one, are not with us today.”

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris, addressed the gathering that took place under a tent on the church’s plot at The Alley in Sandy Point, noted it was important as they celebrated to ponder on the role of the church in the society and in the country.

“Certainly without churches and certainly without preachers skillful in delivering the word of God, where would we be?” asked the Prime Minister. “I want to thank all the pastors who are here, let us given them a round of applause and say ‘to God be the glory.’ We are a nation under God, and we proudly proclaim that in our Independence Constitution, one of the few countries in the world that was bold enough to say we are a nation under God.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harris noted that 50 years was a long journey. He observed that the church has gone through valleys and is now on the mountain top. He urged the nation to pray it will continue to see progress and bring progress into the lives of the congregants and into the lives of people everywhere.

“Everywhere people are looking for something, looking for something to hold on to,” Dr. Harris said. “They are looking to find virtues and the church helps us and helps them find those virtues.”

The Prime Minister categorised the virtues as love, kindness, and good neighbourliness; adding that love can cure a mountain of ills.

Dr. Harris congratulated church members and its leadership on their 50th anniversary.

“The country and its people give thanks to God for the support and the service to the churches in St. Kitts and Nevis, across all denominations,” Dr. Harris concluded.”The churches have been playing an instrumental and effective role in nation-building. Praise God for this church, praise God for the leadership. Congratulations on your 50th anniversary.”

Pastor Lincoln Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church in West Basseterre was the guest speaker at the service. Also present were Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Senior Minister the Hon Vance Amory and Mrs. Vernie Amory; Leader of the Opposition the Hon Dr. Denzil Douglas; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Ecclesiastical Affairs Bishop Ron Collins; and a host of leaders from other churches.

The Evangelical Faith Church honoured its founder, the late Pastor Miriam Huggins whose award was collected by her two daughters Ms Charlene Huggins and Ms Beverly Huggins. Others were Sister Enid Richardson, Pastor Vincent and Lady Patrick, and Pastor Joseph and Lady Henville. A group from Anguilla, Christian Fellowship Church, presented a dance.

While names of individuals and organisation that would have contributed in a number of ways to the church’s progress were called out, Pastor Hyligar profoundly thanked them in her welcome remarks. In closing she said: “Together, let us continue the legacy of the Evangelistic Faith Church as we build families, churches and communities until Jesus comes.”