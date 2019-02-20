BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The diplomatic footprint of St. Kitts and Nevis has grown tremendously since 2015 with the signing of new diplomatic relations with 34 countries and the addition of some 15 visa free waiver arrangements, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, during a community consultation with the Federal Cabinet held Feb. 18 in Nevis.

This “takes our passport to one of the most powerful in the region and we have committed to making it the most powerful in all of the Caribbean and Latin America as we continue to work at this,” said the foreign affairs minister.

To date, St. Kitts and Nevis has established diplomatic relations with the following countries: Brunei Darussalam; Cambodia; Dem. Rep. of Sao Tome & Principe; Dominican Republic; Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal; Gabonese Republic; Kingdom of Bahrain; Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland); Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Laos People’s Democratic Republic; Mongolia; Plurinational State of Bolivia; Republic of Albania; Republic of Armenia; Republic of Belarus; Republic of Croatia; Republic of Cyprus; Republic of Kenya; Republic of Kosovo; Republic of Kyrgyzstan; Republic of Maldives; Republic of Mauritius; Republic of Moldova; Republic of Mozambique; Republic of Rwanda; Republic of San Marino; Republic of Senegal; Republic of Serbia; Republic of Tajikistan; Republic of The Gambia; Republic of Togo; State of Qatar, and Ukraine.

St. Kitts and Nevis also has visa free waiver agreements with 15 countries. These include: Ghana; Indonesia; Kenya; Montenegro; Plurinational State of Bolivia; Republic of Belarus; Republic of India; Republic of Kosovo; Republic of Moldova; Republic of Rwanda; Republic of The Gambia; Russian Federation; San Marino; Serbia, and Ukraine.