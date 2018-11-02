OTTAWA, Canada -– A memorandum of understanding to collaborate in education, research, capacity building; and to promote bilateral and international understanding has been signed by High Commissioner Sherry Tross and Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice Chancellor of Carleton University.

Carleton University is Canada’s capital university and is a comprehensive research institution of higher learning with approximately 30,000 students from 150 countries enrolled in its undergraduate and graduate programmes.

The memorandum of understanding is the first of its kind between the university and a government. It comes after seven months of discussions geared toward expanding engagement in Ottawa beyond the traditional government-to-government dialogue. According to the MOI, the Federation and Ottawa will partner with centres of excellence in areas that are mutually beneficial. The MOI opens up education and research opportunities; training and joint projects in innovation, diplomacy, climate action; and workforce development.

Tross praised recent efforts at raising the profile of Carleton University in St. Kitts and Nevis through the just concluded Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Study Fair held in Basseterre.

“Many the opportunities will exist through the agreement to make the renowned institution an academic destination of excellence for Kittitian and Nevisian students,” Tross said. “The university is well positioned to be a valuable research partner.”

Tross congratulated the newly installed President/Vice Chancellor. On behalf of the Federation’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Mark Brantley, she invited the president and his team to visit St. Kitts and Nevis as we concretize areas of joint action.