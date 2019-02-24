BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Cabinet members toured five manufacturing plants on Feb. 11 to view the Federation’s prosperous state of manufacturing, heard about its continuing growth and obtained a personal feel for the work performed by their employees.

The Cabinet visited Kajola Kristada, Jaro Electronics, API Harowe Servo, Lutron Liamuiga, and Carib Brewery (St. Kitts and Nevis) Ltd.

“We could not help but be impressed by the quality of work of international standard done by our employees, … ordinary sons and daughters who sometimes are not given the kind of appreciation they deserve,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris told the National Assembly on Feb. 20.

“We are exporting, thanks to the quality of workers here, products that are important to the United States Aerospace industry,” Dr. Harris said. “We are exporting products to Europe and elsewhere, many of them [the destinations] unknown to too many of our people here and so we have to do a bit more as a manufacturing sector to get out the good news.”

The prime minister thanked Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, Honourable Vance Amory, and the leadership of the Ministry and Department of Labour for their efforts in maintaining industrial harmony in St. Kitts and Nevis. He said the positive climate lends to enhanced productivity in various workplaces.

“The good news is likely to continue, given that several of the firms, particularly Jaro Electronics and Kajola Kristada, have plans to expand their companies,” concluded Dr. Harris.