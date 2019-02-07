MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay –- The goal of the international conference taking place here today is an effort by the participating countries to resolve the dire situation in Venezuela, according to Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Out of both concern over the escalating situation and recognition that the Venezuelan parties have to come to the negotiating table, CARICOM, Mexico and Uruguay will formally propose and discuss at the conference the establishment of a four-phased process called the Montevideo Mechanism.

“The governments of Mexico, Uruguay and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in response to the call of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, agree that the most appropriate way to address the complex situation that prevails in Venezuela is through dialogue for a negotiation, from a position of respect for International Law and Human Rights,” said a pre-conference statement.” “The historical stance of our countries is and will always be to privilege diplomacy over other alternatives, as it is the only way to achieve sustainable, legitimate and effective peace and stability.”

The commission indicated the Montevideo Mechanism, is based on its legitimate interest and willingness to assist the Venezuelan people and the actors involved find a solution to their differences. This initiative is offered to the Venezuelan actors as peaceful and democratic alternative that privileges dialogue and peace, with the aim to create all necessary conditions for an inclusive, comprehensive and lasting solution.

This Mechanism, evidence of an active, proactive and conciliatory diplomacy to bring the disputing parties closer together, avoid conflict and violence, is guided by the principles of non-intervention, legal equality of the States, peaceful solution of the controversies, respect for human rights and self-determination.

Based on the experience of the signatory countries in processes of mediation and peaceful conflict resolution, we propose to establish a four-phased process, which will develop during a reasonable period, previously agreed by the parties:

1. Dialogue Phase: Creating conditions for direct contacts among the actors involved, in an environment of security.

2. Negotiation Phase: Strategic presentation of the results of the previous phase to the counterparts, seeking to find common ground and areas of opportunity to allow the relaxation of positions and identify potential agreements.

3. Commitments Phase: Construction and subscription of agreements based on the results of the negotiation phase, with the characteristics and timeframe, previously agreed upon.

4. Implementation Phase: Materialization of the commitments assumed in the previous phase, with the international accompaniment.

“The subscribers of this statement agree that the complexity of the circumstances should not be a reason to dismiss the diplomatic channels for dispute settlement, and reiterate our decision to help restore the tranquility of the Venezuelan people, through dialogue and peace, reducing tensions between political forces and avoid the threat or use of force,” the statement said.

“Likewise, our governments reiterate their concern about the serious humanitarian situation and respectfully exhort all parties to guarantee the validity of the Human Rights and the freedoms established in the UN Charter, subscribed by Venezuela.

“This Mechanism is our proposal to guarantee a peaceful and democratic solution that prevents an escalation of violence,” the statement concluded. “In the event that the parties decide to communicate, we would invite Mrs. Rebeca Grynspan, former Vice-President of Costa Rica and current Ibero-American Secretary General, Enrique Iglesias and Bernardo Sepúlveda, ex Foreign Ministers of Uruguay and Mexico, and a high representative of CARICOM, personalities of recognized international experience and moral quality, to accompany this Mechanism.”