By Loshaun Dixon

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — An accommodation shortage is expected at this year’s St. Kitts Music Festival and home owners are being asked to prepare their properties as potential rentals, Minister of Tourism Lindsay Grant said in an interview with the Observer.

Grant said that with the addition to the lineup of Buju Banton, who was recently released from prison after seven years, more visitors are expected.

“Last year we had a full house”, Grant said. “All the hotels were generally full and if they were full last year I believe with Buju Banton’s announcement coming to the St. Kitts Music festival we are going to have a little issue.”

Grant said that the Koi Hotel that will open in April which will add an extra 101 rooms and the coming T-Loft Hotel as well will bring another 200 rooms sometime in May.

“So hopefully by time the Music Festival rolls around we will have an additional 300 rooms on stream and that may help. In any event I think we are going to struggle in terms of accommodation,” Grant said.

Grant called individuals who have spare rooms, apartments, condos, villas or houses to make them ready and available in case they are needed as rentals for festival goers..

“We are anticipating that we are going to need them. We are getting people geared up mentally to understand that there is going to be a need to fill we are hoping once people hear they will get ready and we wont have an issue.” Grant said.

“This going to be like an AirBnB situation where people rent out there rooms, houses, villas.”

Grant said he was satisfied that the festival was “fulfilling it’s purpose” of drawing in visitors for the slow season and filling hotels rooms.

Grant said there are currently 1,100 hotel rooms on the island.

“We are still relatively young in terms of the number of rooms,” Grant said.

The three nights of concerts of the St. Kitts Music Festival will run from June 27 to June 29 and will also feature several fringe activities in addition to the main event.

“We are looking for a very wonderful week during the Music Festival. I am very delighted with what the team has put together in terms of the artiste I think there is a genre for everybody and I believe everybody will be happy.

On Monday the committee announced the final roster of artists including Buju Banton, Smokey Robinson, French Montano, Davido and Popcaan, all whom were announced in December.

A host of local acts have also been selected to feature on the Festival with Nu Vybes Band, Small Axe, IMark, Infamus, Akaii, Melanin, Ras Valley and Rucas H.E. scheduled to perform.