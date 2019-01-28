BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- A ground-breaking ceremony was held Jan 26 at Lower Poland for three duplexes being built in Conaree Village by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).

The three duplexes, which will house six families, will have flat roofs to allow for future upward expansion. NHC has already built eight houses. After the three duplexes, it will build townhouses in Conaree to accommodate 28 families.

The houses are being built under the corporation’s Unity Housing Solution (UHS) programme. Other developments taking place in the Conaree area will include the building of players’ facilities at the Conaree football ground, and the provision of free internet service at the Conaree Community Centre and at the day care centre for residents to get Wi-Fi.

Present during the ceremony were Minister of Human Settlement, et al, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Eight the Hon Eugene Hamilton; Chairman of the National Housing Corporation, Valentine Lindsay; NHC Acting General Manager Lisford Isaac; and Conaree community member Delwayne Delaney.

“I recognised before this Team Unity Administration came to office the people of Conaree who were sick had to go to town,” observed Hon Hamilton. “Today if you feel sick there is a doctor in place in the community centre twice a week so that you can get service.”

Conaree is near one of the most significant sites in the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis, the National Heroes Park. Residents should be proud of it. Hamilton said the Solid Waste Management Corporation is also nearby.

“I want to take a moment to encourage the people in Conaree, who I know have a lot of pride in the village, to consider holding a village festival this year,” said Hamilton. “It doesn’t have to be big. Nothing brings people together in Conaree more than sports and community activities. So you have a community centre, you have the football team, bring everyone together and host your first village festival later this year. I look forward to seeing that happening.”

Chairman of the National Housing Corporation Valentine Lindsay reminded people who received land and houses to honour their commitment to pay for the land and houses. To fill its obligations, NHC has a mandate to build 300 houses under the UHS programme.

“We do not get subvention or any monies from the government,” said Lindsay. “All the money that we get is either from loans or from persons paying their mortgages. This is why I am appealing to people in the Conaree area and throughout St. Kitts to honour your commitment so we can continue to bring homes for the people of St. Kitts, and so that persons can enjoy what NHC can offer.”

NHC Acting General Manager Lisford Isaac, explained since the programme to build 300 homes, aptly named the Unity Housing Solution (UHS), began less than two years ago, the corporation has delivered 126 homes. Another 126 homes including the six homes in the three duplexes in Conaree have started and some are nearing completion.

“We continue to find creative ways to affordable family housing and increasing the housing stock,” said Isaac. “Right where we are [Conaree] is a testimony of this. Instead of constructing two or three individual homes, we have found a way to build six units so more families can have the opportunity to own a home. This falls under the mandate of the NHC of providing housing to the indigent and the infirm.”