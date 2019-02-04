BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Enthusiastic health-conscious walkers from across the island left the comfort of their beds Saturday morning and before sunrise assembled at the Bellevue bus stop to join Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris on the latest Prime Minister’s Health Walk.

Dr. Harris, the Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, initiated the monthly event in April 2007. The health walk, a means of promoting healthy lifestyles, normally sees participants traverse the entire constituency from Bellevue to Ottley’s hard courts.

“The Prime Minister’s Health Walk continues to attract new faces as well as many who would have been with us over the last nearly 12 years,” said Prime Minister Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) one of three political parties in the ruling Team Unity Administration.

“This is a clear indication the message of leading healthy lifestyles, in this age where non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are prevalent, is resonating well with our people. I want to single out for mention the resident ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan His Excellency Tom Lee who was among the new faces walking with us this morning. We look forward to seeing more new faces as the year progresses.”

New faces included prominent businessman, Ernest Amory; former Organisation of American States (OAS) Representative in St. Kitts and Nevis, Terrence Craig; officials from the Venezuelan Embassy; while making a return to the Prime Minister’s Health Walk was Reggie Francis, a young local entrepreneur specialising in marine works and mining.

Walkers started arriving at the Bellevue bus stop by 5:30 a.m. where they mingled and exchanged pleasantries before Warren Thompson, National Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party called them to order. Mrs. Sonia Henry, PLP’s Women’s Arm Representative, led them in prayer before they set off toward Ottley’s Village.

Among those taking part included the Peoples Labour Party’s Deputy National Political Leader the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and other PLP National and Branch Executive officials.

Ambassador Lee noted that he has been in the country for over five months now and it was the first time he had participated.

“I need some exercise and I am glad I was able to finish,” said Lee. “From my watch I can tell I have walked in total 10,222 steps. It took 1 hour and 20 minutes. I had three staff members from the embassy happy to join us. I will certainly take part in the next health walk, as I want to do more exercises.”