Human Resource Managers have a better understanding of some critical labour-related matters following a half-day session organised by the Department of Labour in St. Kitts.

The session, dubbed the Human Resource Personnel Symposium, was introduced by the Policy and Labour Relations Unit and held on Friday at the Solid Waste Management Corporation Conference Room. Seventeen human resource representatives from private entities such as Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Hobson Enterprises Ltd, S. L. Horsford and Co. Ltd, The Cable, St. Kitts Marriott Resort, Kittitian Hill, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) and others attended the symposium.

Vance Amory, Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, welcomed the new initiative by the department as it is designed to highlight aspects of the Labour Laws in St. Kitts and Nevis, and the International Labour Organization standards which govern the establishment of the laws.

“The symposium will present those situations that are avoidable, and to resolve those that continue to challenge our organizations from time to time,” Amory said at the opening ceremony. “It will also provide a forum for you to establish or to improve your relationship with the Department of Labour for a more harmonious working relationship and to ensure industrial peace in the workplace, but also in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Seemingly encouraged by Amory’s words, participants went on to openly participate according to officials from the Department of Labour. There are plans to have similar sessions throughout the year with representatives from other companies and statutory corporations.

Topics reviewed included Protection of Employment, which covered guidelines for termination notice and probation; Protection of Wages/Minimum Wage, which dealt with deductions, categories of pay, and the minimum wage rate; and also Holiday with Pay, which focused on holiday pay calculation, qualifying conditions, and when it is paid.