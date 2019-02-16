BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Hundreds of individuals, groups and organizations have volunteered in their communities to work in a show of love, service, patriotism and pride for the Feb. 16 National Volunteer.

National Volunteer Day had its inauguration on Saturday February 17, 2018 as part of the Calendar of Activities to celebrate the Government’s third year in office. This year the tradition continued with renewed and fervent momentum.

In his inaugural address to kick of National Volunteer Day in 2018, Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said the day is set aside “to rally all citizens and residents in service to the infirmed, to the poor and indigent; to the differently abled; to vulnerable and at-risk children, and to our elderly and shut-ins all across St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Whatever you do this National Volunteer Day, my Government and I invite you to do it with grace and a loving heart,” said Dr. Harris. “We encourage you to do something to make a difference in people’s hearts and lives so that they can pass the feeling of gratitude on to others. Importantly, too, my Government and I want you to reach out in service to others, including strangers, so that your good works can be shining examples to our Nation’s youth.”

As hundreds throng to do service, it is a remarkable show of the hope and successes that are kept burning for St. Kitts and Nevis amid its challenges.

More than 30 groups and organizations, in addition to individuals, have responded to the call of service and duty to country. Some of these groups include, the National Volunteer Corps; Sandy Point Spirit and Black San’ Team; the Mol-Phil, Cayon, Shadwell, St. Paul’s and St. Peter’s Explorers Groups; Camp Ezekiel; Jonel Powell and PAM Constituency 2 Executive; PLP #4 Community Group; Solid Waste Management Corporation; Anjolique Dance Company; Huggins Masquerade; and Dreamy Décor.

Government ministers participated by serving at a luncheon for older persons, the second one to be held at Government House.