The official Calendar of Events for the 36th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis was officially released Saturday.

The 36th Anniversary of Independence will be celebrated under the theme: “Unify, Transform, Enrich: Uplifting Communities for Independence 36, ” with activities spread throughout September into November to allow for greater participation and raise people’s awareness to the importance of Independence, patriotism and love of country.

A number of traditional events are included on the calendar, including:

National Heroes Day, celebrated annually on Sept. 16, a commemorative event where the National Heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis are honoured for their pioneering spirit and enormous contribution to nation building.

Independence Day, observed annually on Sept. 19, allowing citizens and residents to see members of the security forces and other organizations pay tribute to the nation during the Independence Day Parade.

The Independence State Service slated for Sept. 15 in Nevis

The Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series on Sept. 12

A National Heroes Concert is slated for Sept. 15 at the Nevis Cultural Village

Several activities apart from the usual patriotic programmes in schools cater to young persons, including a night of elocution Sept. 26, with the finals on Oct. 3, School beautification on Sept. 23, as well as a night of dance on Oct. 27. There will also be the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Cadet Corps Flag Raising Ceremony on Sept. 16.

The official Calendar of Events for the 36th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis can be accessed via the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) website at sknis.kn, and citizens and residents are encouraged to go out and support as many of the events as possible.