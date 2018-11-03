CHARLESTOWN Nevis — The Ivor Walters Primary School expansion project commenced in mid-August and is one week away from completion according to Hon. Spencer Brand, Acting Premier of Nevis and Minister of Public Works.

Minister Brand expressed satisfaction with the $300,000 project executed by the Public Works Department (PWD) to provide additional space for the student population and easy access washrooms. The minister toured the project on Nov. 1 for a first-hand look at the construction progress.

PWD designed the project considering renovations to include three new classrooms, a student counsellor’s section and bathrooms. The bathrooms were designed to accommodate male and female students.

All the renovations blended in with the older section of the school. The renovation was supervised by Director of the Public Works Department Raoul Pemberton; and coordinated by Eucline Williams, Alister Thompson, George Hunkins and Stedroy Pemberton.

The project was led by Eucline Williams, while Alister Thompson, supervised the works, the design was headed by George Hunkins and Stedroy Pemberton.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, was present to view the renovations.

“The older washrooms were detached from the main building and were hard to get to during inclement weather,” Pemberton explained. “The new bathrooms have a covered passageway and an administrative area nearby. In case of heavy rain students can move freely to these areas.”

“I was very impressed with the quality of work,” Brand said. “I believe the Principal Janice Richards and the teachers will be happy to see the changes. The renovation was completed on a tight schedule and PWD met their target.”

“The student population was bursting at its seams, the classrooms were crowded and we had to solve the problem in the shortest possible time,” Brand explained. “The expansion has alleviated the crowding and now we have three expanded classrooms and additional bathrooms.”

The minister said he hoped Mrs. Richards, her staff and student population will be comfortable in an environment that is more conducive to learning.

“We want to make sure our teachers and students have an environment in which they continue to flourish,” Brand said. “It’s an investment in our children and an investment in our nation. Nevis residents will be the ultimate beneficiary.”

Mrs. Richards commented about how pleased she is with the extensive work done on the expansion and said she and the teachers could hardly wait to move in. She thanked everyone involved in making the project a reality.

“We are thrilled with what we are seeing,” Mrs. Richards said. “I think Mr. Williams and his team did a tremendous job. At first we thought the renovation would take a shorter time, but there was a lot of work to be done. Everyone took their time and did an excellent, A-plus job.