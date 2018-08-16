(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – A desire to help turn around the crime situation in St. Kitts and Nevis and upgrade the investigative capabilities of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) was voiced by two retired Jamaican Police Officers in talks with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Retired Detective Inspector of Police of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Ms. Marcia Garrick and retired Senior Superintendent Colin Pinnock, are the two newest RSCNPF additions. The two retired officers were brought in by the Ministry of National Security to upgrade and enhance the investigative capabilities of the police force.

With more than 40 years knowledge and experience in conducting investigations of violent crimes, Pinnock will be attached to the Violent Crimes Unit and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Force, where he will serve as lead investigator and consultant on investigations involving major crimes.

“I want to express my gratitude, privilege and honour to be coming to St. Kitts and Nevis to work with members of the police force here,” Pinnock said. “I will ensure that whatever knowledge I have and have gained over the many years as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force I will pass on most, if not all of it, to the members here to assist their development in investigating murders and shootings and other serious crimes here.”

Ms. Garrick expressed similar sentiments to those of Mr. Pinnock, “I really feel elated and I’m happy to be here to offer my services, and most of what I have in my brain as it relates to criminal investigations,” she said. “I will ensure that it is passed on to persons that I work with so that we can grow from strength to strength.”

Ms. Garrick comes to the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force with 37 years of experience in investigating sexual offences and child abuse. She will be primarily assigned to the Special Victims Unit (SVU) as the lead investigator on matters of sexual offences.

Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of National Security, commended Ms. Garrick and Mr. Pinnock for choosing to serve in the interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and impressed upon them the importance of their new roles with the police force.

“At the end of the day…only one thing matters—results. I’ve said that repeatedly to the High Command,” Dr. Harris said. “It’s certainly because I believe it and the country wants it and so there’s no way out. And so we continue here to provide as much resources as we can to the security forces to ensure that they can deliver the kind of results that the country and people deserve.

“It is my view, having been in government for three plus years, that the time is nigh for the peace dividend to occur in the country and it has to happen urgently,” the National Security Minister added as he commended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for the Crime Directorate, Andrew Mitchell for “recognizing that there was a need for enhancement in the capacity building” of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Also present at Thursday’s meeting was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ian Queeley, and ACP Mitchell.