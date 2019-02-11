(Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Jaro Electronics Ltd., located at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site, has agreed hire employees of Lutron Liamuiga when that facility closes its doors on March 1.

Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, the Honourable Vance Amory, while addressing employees of Lutron Liamuiga during a visit to the facility, as part of a planned tour of the different manufacturing plants in St. Kitts, made the announcement Feb. 11 The tour formed part of the calendar of activities organized in recognition of the Team Unity administration’s second anniversary in office.

Amory said the opportunity presented by Jaro Electronics is available to any Lutron employee desiring a continued career in the manufacturing sector.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris expressed his satisfaction with Jaro’s decision. He said it is important to his Cabinet no Lutron Liamuiga workers will be displaced.

“This also speaks to the robust growth of Jaro, which is clearly in an expansive mode, said Dr. Harris. “ Jaro has an employee base of over 320 employees and after it has absorbed those from Lutron, we are looking at close to 400 persons being employed there.”

Fifty-three of the 59 workers employed by Lutron Liamuiga have accepted the offer to work at Jaro Electronics.

In a formal advisory submitted on Oct. 31, 2018 to the Ministry of Labour, Lutron disclosed that its decision to close its factory in St. Kitts is due to “the United States Government’s regulatory changes made in 2007, leading to a decrease in the demand for its [Lutron Liamuiga’s] products.”

Lutron has been operating in the Federation for more than 31 years.