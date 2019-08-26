Delivery of services at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital received an added boost, after the donation of two 2018 model ambulances Friday by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

“Today in particular the Social Security Board is elated to officially hand over two conversion ambulances to enhance the emergency response capabilities of the Joseph N. France Hospital. This significant sum totaling over half a million dollars, but in particular $568,183.00 represents a little over two years’ worth of donations to the healthcare…,” said Antonio Maynard, Director of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board during a handing over ceremony at JNF.

“…we take great pleasure honouring this special request and additional sum because we do recognize the importance of having functional, fully loaded, and technologically advanced ambulances as a part of our fleet. Thus, it was necessary for these vehicles to be purchased and to be commissioned to meet the needs of those requiring emergency care especially in this environment,” he added.

The director said the organization’s donation demonstrates its continued commitment to the delivery and advancement of healthcare throughout the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, adding that the Board understands the importance of having good health services and a healthy workforce.

Minister of State with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, expressed the Ministry of Health’s appreciation.

“I wish to join with all other previous speakers here this morning to say how delighted the Ministry of Health is to be on the receiving end of what I consider to be a very generous donation to the advancement of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis, specifically to our institution-based healthcare system as we continue to buildout the emergency medical response in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Phipps.

The contribution brings to total five ambulances available for use in St. Kitts.

“This is a welcomed improvement for us because what we want to see ideally is that each of the hospitals in St. Kitts has at least one bus in the case of the two outposts – Pogson and Mary Charles,” Senator Phipps stated. “But then to have at JNF, because of the share size of coverage provided by this hospital, which is basically ground zero for emergency care, that we should have at least maybe three of four buses assigned here and fortunately be able to build in some redundancy so that you allow for down time for the ambulances so that you don’t wear out one over the other. So, we are getting to that mark.”

Minister Hamilton Expresses Profound Gratitude to Healthcare Contributors

The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Health in St. Kitts and Nevis, continues to recognize individuals and institutions who contribute to healthcare in the Federation, most recently at Friday’s ambulance handover.

“Thanks to Social Security for living up to its commitment… that we can now deliver services to the people of St. Kitts of Nevis,” he said, noting that it should be commended for doing a very good job.

He also used the occasion to offer thanks on behalf of himself and Minister of State with responsibility for Health, the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps, to Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at JNF and his team, for their continued work in the health sector, especially through their fundraising initiative “The Circle of Life” concert.

In 2017, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Windsor University School of Medicine and Dr. Wilkinson, raised over one hundred thousand EC dollars to purchase a new ambulance for the JNF Hospital at the “The Circle of Life” concert held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

“While one ambulance could be marked, procured with resources from Social Security, the other will look really fine with resources procured by Cameron Wilkinson and his team. And so, Dr, Wilkinson and the team, let me say how grateful we are — Minister Phipps and I — for the work put in just to be able to provide services to ordinary people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Hamilton. “We want to thank you and encourage you to continue to do what you can, lead as you seem to have been always doing. Don’t lose that ability to lead…”

Hamilton said that “the Government of Team Unity… is committed. Every day we work to commit ourselves to improve the service delivery in health.”

“We work diligently to secure these ambulances and that is why I am so pleased today that the further effort of the group that performed so well at Marriott and with support from social security, that we can today see two important ambulances. We ought to take good care of them,” he said.