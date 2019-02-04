BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The 2019 Work Plan of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, was launched at the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Old Road during Sunday morning worship on Feb. 3.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris joined Senior Minister and Minister of Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, the Honourable Vance Amory; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ron Dublin-Collins; and the leadership of the Department of Labour; as well as staff members, in attending the service designed to boost public awareness of the department’s services and activities.

A similar service was held in late January 2018 at the Zion Moravian Church in Basseterre. Permanent Secretary Dublin-Collins said that holding the event during church worship allows officials to “seek God’s blessing and guidance” for the successful implementation of the work plan.

Some of the information shared with the congregation included an update on the drafting of a labour code, the functioning of the employment unit, the introduction of a summer employment programme for youth, and the upcoming Canada/Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Work Programme.

Prime Minister Harris highlighted the role of the department in ensuring decent work, justice and fairness for all employees and employers in St. Kitts and Nevis. He encouraged workers to do their part on the job by giving a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay. The prime minister commended the restructuring and refocusing plans of the ministry that have helped to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the department.

Senior Minister Amory’s remarks expanded on some of the points outlined by the prime minister and pointed out that productivity in the workplace has a direct, positive impact on the economic performance of St. Kitts and Nevis. He also saluted the community outreach performed by the Faith Tabernacle Church of God. He presented Bishop Joseph Henville with a cheque to further the social work of the church.

At the end of the service, the church leaders offered a special prayer for guidance and wisdom for the government.