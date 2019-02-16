BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– The government’s resolve in tackling crime by everyone in society, including the young people, to play their role in maintaining law and order in the land was reiterated during the Feb. 14 National Consultation on YOUth by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The honourable prime minister stated, “As a Government, we are truly concerned that too many of our young people are dying as a result of senseless killing.”

Addressing more than 300 youth during the inaugural youth forum Dr. Harris said, “We intend to work with everyone in society and to provide the support to law enforcement to ensure that the scourge of criminal activity is no more a part of socio-economic fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of National Security, indicated that his Team Unity administration and various law enforcement agencies are committed to the task, but noted that, “We can only succeed if all of us, in particular you the young people, want to bring an end to lawlessness and crime and each of can do something.”

The prime minister told the youth that the simple act of speaking up and reporting what they know or may have seen can go a long way in tackling crime.

“At the very least, when we see some criminal activity, we can say something,” Dr. Harris stressed. “Say something to our pastor, say something to a responsible adult or say something to a law enforcement officer, for the life that we save might be our very own. So the peace of the country is a shared responsibility.”

The successful National Consultation on YOUth was attended by young people of the various second schools in the country, tertiary-level institutions, Special Olympics, the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities, sporting organizations, as well as young entrepreneurs.