BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The completion of Phase 1 of the rehabilitation of the island’s main road in St. Kitts has made commuting more enjoyable and trips safer for motorists driving between Conaree and Keys; and Camps and Challengers.

Under Phase 1, the resurfacing of these roads was done by Surrey Paving and Aggregate Co. Ltd. Local contractors Allie’s Construction, B & B Backhoe and Trucking Services, Boonie’s Construction, O’Loughlin Construction, and Huggins and Son Construction, completed work to construct a drainage system on the eastern side of St. Kitts in the vicinity of CONTEC, the and widening the main road. Drains, retention walls and sidewalks were also built at various points. \

During a Feb. 20 presentation to the National Assembly Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, highlighted the excellent work done by the local contractors. He said an important feature of the resurfacing project saw the installation of Cat Eyes Reflectors that clearly mark the middle and edges of the road.

“The Cat Eyes Reflectors make the road look international,” Minister Liburd said, referring to the resurfaced road on the western side of the island. On the eastern side as well Mr. Speaker, form Conaree down into Keys … [there are] similar markings. The guard rails, the reflectors, we haven’t seen anything yet,” he added, hinting to plans for Phase 2.

Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Inspector Carl Caines, said the reflectors have greatly enhanced road safety, particularly at night. He noted the markings and reflectors will help promote lane integrity allowing drivers to stay within their respective lanes.

Inspector Caines added that additional signage highlighting the speed limit, road curves, blind spots, heavy vehicle turnings and other relevant information will be mounted along the resurfaced sections. This is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019.