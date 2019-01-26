BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- The Ministry of Labour indicted during the upcoming year, workplace inspections and worker verification checks will be increased to ensure rules governing the protection of employment and occupational safety and health are being observed, according to Senior Minister, Honourable Vance Amory.

An review of the Ministry of Labour’s accomplishments in 2018 and goals for 2019 were discussed during a Jan. 24 strategic meeting at which plans were announced to implement a summer employment programme and classes to train persons entering the world of work for the first time.

Permanent Secretary, Ron Dublin-Collins chaired the event, with featured remarks from Labour Commissioner, Shernel James, and Senior Minister, Honourable Vance Amory.

The programme began by briefing employees about the ministry’s successes in 2018. Commissioner James highlighted some of the new programmes that will be implemented later this year.

Amory thanked the staff for its efforts in 2018 and challenged them be ready for a robust schedule in 2019.

“You will also be working under the auspices of the [National] Tripartite Committee to get that all encompassing and necessary Labour Code completed,” said Amory.

The minister noted he hopes to see the process concluded by mid-year “so that it can guide what we do as a Ministry of Labour in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The Labour Code is consolidating 15 pieces of legislation to create guidelines dealing with various matters related to the field. As such, the knowledge base of the staff on such matters will be important.

“To maximise the effectiveness of the Ministry and the Department of Labour, I have advised the permanent secretary and the commissioner to ensure that all of you as members of staff of this ministry are cross-trained,” explained Amory. “That is have knowledge of as many areas of the department as possible. This will prevent any delays should anyone be forced by absence, illness or being on leave or for whatever reason not be able to be there to deal with a matter.”

Amory said the training will help the officers to become even more efficient employees and the knowledge will serve them well should they take up another role within government. He assured employees the leadership of the ministry and the department will continue to support the staff’s professional development and was confident that in 2019 “they will be doing some good things.”