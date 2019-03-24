Seventeen-year-old J’Mique Isaac, who had been reported missing, was located With the assistance of family members. She is unharmed and in good health. She was taken into police custody on March 23. The Police will work along with Child Protection and Probation Services to further their investigations.

In a statement from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, the police said they are heartened by the number of persons who have contacted various police departments and officers, and sent messages through our social media platforms to express concern over this matter. They also want to thank everyone who reached out, in different ways, to inquire about J’Mique’s well-being and tried to assist with locating her.