CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — With an exceptional show of support from family and friends both local and abroad, the official groundbreaking ceremony was held on Oct. 27 for the construction of a state of the art museum to honour the Federation’s Fourth National Hero and First Premier of Nevis The Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel.

Sir Simeon’s family is honouring his memory with museum displays that showcase his life, work and numerous contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis. Sir Simeon, the first Premier of Nevis, was described by many as a dedicated and hardworking Nevisian who put country and people above self.

The museum, the first of its kind in St. Kitts and Nevis, is being built a few short years after Sir Simeon was named a National Hero. Born on August 22, 1934 in the St. Thomas Parish, he was a founding member of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) in 1970. In 1985, he was instrumental in establishing the Bank of Nevis Ltd. In 1991 Sor Simeon commissioned the Four Seasons Hotel. He died on May 27, 2012.

Deon Daniel, Sir Simeon’s son, along with other family members, recently established a foundation to honour his father.

This is the first such initiative to be carried out by family and friends of any of the Federation’s National Heroes.

The museum is set to open in 2020 as one of a number of major initiatives to be launched as the family aims to preserve and celebrate the life and achievements of the Nevisian-born National Hero.

Reflecting on the life of Sir Simeon, Rawlinson Isaac described him as honourable; a statesman; submissive; self-confident and self-effacing.

The brief yet auspicious groundbreaking took place at Pinney’s Estate, adjacent to the Nevis Four Seasons Resort. The site is near the recently started Belmont Gardens Resort Development, another major project being undertaken by Nevisian real estate developer Deon Daniel of Deon and Associates.

The groundbreaking ceremony was executed with the usual class and style that Dr. Daniel’s family has been known for and commensurate with his character. From the welcome remarks and invocation and the profound words and remarks delivered by speakers such as Rawlinson Isaac, Spencer Howell and Dr. Daniel’s grandson Kajay Hodge, to the closing remarks of his daughter Janice Hodge and prayer by Pastor Davidson Morton, every aspect of the event was on point.

The event concluded with light cocktails and live performances with steel pan and beautiful renditions that set the tone of the atmosphere for good social discussions among the many family, friends and community well wishers and dignitaries who attended the ceremony.