BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis need to seize all opportunities for nation-building according to Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris said this while delivering welcome remarks during his 4th Annual Gala Event on Jan. 5.

The Honourable Prime Minister said, “It is still true that, in the face of mounting challenges and the topsy-turviness of the times, we must as a people look to our own ingenuity and industry to advance and contribute to our development.”

To this end, since its election victory in February 2015, the Team Unity Government has set out to empower local businesses to be key players in the advancement of the national development agenda.

For instance, five local construction companies have been awarded contracts to construct drains and sidewalks in Phase 1 of the Island Main Road Project. Phase 1 started in March 2018 with a focus on the resurfacing and realignment of the road network and the construction of sidewalks, extending east from the Robert L. Bradshaw (RLB) International Airport roundabout to Keys Village and extending west from the Camps roundabout to Challengers.

Separate and apart from the $69 million invested in the island main road resurfacing project, the Team Unity Government has mobilized $14 million for the paving of community roads.

The construction sector is also being strengthened due to investments made by the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) to the tune of approximately $34 million. In August 2018, work began on the resurfacing of the main runway at the RLB International Airport, and SCASPA is also investing in the resurfacing of the taxiways and apron.

It is expected that these and other projects being implemented by the Team Unity administration would contribute significantly to sustaining growth and prosperity in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.