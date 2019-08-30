The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, Tuesday Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Non-Governmental Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will have read a second time Limited Partnerships (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First reading 30th July 2019); Trusts (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First reading 30th July 2019); Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First reading 30th July 2019); Money Services Business (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First reading 30th July 2019).

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs and Communications, Senator Vincent Byron, will seek leave to have read a first time Courts of Justice Fees Bill, 2019. Also, the Attorney General will move the second reading of National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First reading 28th March 2018).

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under Notices.