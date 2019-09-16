The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, Tuesday Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will have read a second time Motion of No Confidence Bill, 2019 (First Reading May 9, 2019) and Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis (Tenure of the Office of the Prime Minister (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (First Reading Feb. 21, 2018).

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs and Communications, Senator Vincent Byron, will have read a second time Courts of Justice Fees Bill, 2019 (First Reading Sept. 3, 2019).

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under Notices.