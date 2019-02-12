BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The second annual National Volunteer Day is slated Saturday, Feb. 16 when scores of volunteers go out in their respective communities in an exercise of patriotism and service to others.

The Volunteer Corps plans to serve at the National Elderly Luncheon for senior citizens at Government House on Saturday, Feb. 16.

National Volunteer Day was introduced last year by the government to foster a greater sense of civic identity, unity, service and responsibility in citizens and residents. The initiative forms part of the Team Unity Administration’s fourth Anniversary Calendar of Activities from Feb. 11 to April 16 under the theme: “TEAM UNITY: Making Dreams a Reality in Every Community!”

In 2018, more than 30 groups, on both St. Kitts and Nevis, expressed their intention to host beach clean-ups, tree-planting exercises, delivering fruit baskets, organized hikes with youths and visits to the elderly.

One such group, the Volunteer Corps, was instituted by the Department of Youth Empowerment in St. Kitts in February 2018. Its goal is to facilitate youth access to opportunities to play an integral role in community development.

Pierre Liburd, Acting Director in the Department of Youth Empowerment, said that this year they are hoping to do clean up around the island, plant trees and do other activities.

“It is important for young people to give back to their community because it helps to improve them as individuals,” said Liburd. “It gives them an opportunity to make their community and society a better place.”