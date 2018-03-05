NDMD issues statement on high surf warning

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN. Nevis – The following is a statement issued by the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) on March 5 regarding a high surf warning issued March 3 for St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Leeward Islands.

A high-surf warning has been issued for St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the Leeward Islands and will remain in effect until March 9 at 4 p.m.

Northerly swells will cause hazardous breaking waves, high surf, life-threatening rip currents and potential flooding of some low-lying coastal areas. A high-surf warning means that high surf will affect beaches in the warning areas, producing beach erosion and especially dangerous swimming conditions. Beach goers should avoid the waters, mainly on the northern side of the islands.

There is presently a false tsunami alert message going around. That message is not approved by the Nevis Disaster Management Office as it would have been disseminated. It is very important for the public to note that the sea swell is not related to any tsunami occurrence. The type of waves have no connection with tsunami waves.

On March 15, there will be Caribe Wave 2018 – a regional tsunami drill in which all the Caribbean islands, including St. Kitts and Nevis, will partake in that exercise and the goal of this is to strengthen the knowledge of evacuation routes and communication patterns, and to assess the speed people would need [to get] from the unsafe zone to the safe ground.

All of this is to improve resilience towards a tsunami and other multihazards. Once again, I would like to make a disclaimer that what is happening with the weather now has no connection with a tsunami.