CHARLESTOWN Nevis — Ms. Verneen Williams of Brown Hill, an employee of the Agro Processing Unit, is the winner of the Culturama Secretariat’s 2019 Nevis Culturama Festival Slogan Competition with the catchphrase “Love! Passion! Pride! Culturama 45!”

The announcement was made on the grounds of the Agro Processing Unit grounds on Feb. 11 by Abonaty Liburd, Executive Director of the Culturama Secretariat, accompanied by Huey Sargeant, Marketing Chairman of the Culturama Committee.

As the winner, Ms. Williams will receive a cash prize of $500, two sets of complimentary tickets to all Culturama 45 activities, a complimentary Cultural Street Parade troupe package of her choice and a plaque.

The winning slogan, which will be the theme for the July 25 to Aug. 6 festival, was selected from 280 entries. The contest was launched by Minister of Culture Hon. Eric Evelyn on July 26, 2018, during the opening ceremony for Culturama 44.

“Ms. Verneen Williams, heartiest congratulations and we do hope that you are pleased now that you have won, and that you would be very pleased with your winnings,” said Evelyn.

Regarding the public response to the contest, Evelyn said the marketing committee had a difficult job judging the entries because they were all excellent.

He thanked contest entrants and urged them to maintain their heightened level of enthusiasm, share it with family and friends and take it through to Culturama 45, an event he is expecting to have great participation.